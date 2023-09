Stephenson went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Stephenson lined a pitch to right field to score the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning. The catcher has fought off a nasty second-half slump and is 9-for-23 (.391) with four extra-base hits and six RBI over the last seven games.