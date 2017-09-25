Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Playing instructional league ball
Stephenson (thumb) is playing for the Reds in instructional league games, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson missed much of the season due to a thumb injury, but will be able to play a bit in the instructional league before the season comes to an end. Before getting hurt, Stephenson hit .278/.374/.414 over 80 games at Low-A Dayton. Due to his current level of activity, Stephenson should enter the 2018 season in full health.
