Stephenson looked good blocking balls in the dirt in Tuesday's spring training loss to the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds were hesitant to play Stephenson behind the plate last season because of his defense, especially in comparison to the defensive skills of starter Tucker Barnhart. At the plate Stephenson went 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday and is only 4-for-19 this spring, albeit with three walks. With Curt Casali gone, Stephenson is the clear backup to Barnhart right now.