Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Stephenson was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Wednesday.
This move was a lock on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Stephenson is clearly the catcher of the future in Cincinnati, but he will need to head to Triple-A for at least a month or two before making his big-league debut. He hit .285/.372/.410 with a 10.2 percent walk rate, 16.5 percent strikeout rate and six home runs in 89 games at Double-A and made up for lost time with 13 games in the Arizona Fall League. Stephenson has big raw power and is patient at the dish, which will hopefully make up for the fact that he isn't the greatest defensive catcher.
