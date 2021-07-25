Stephenson went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-6 loss to St. Louis.

The catcher has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six starts, although the other two games in that sample were 0-fers. All three of Stephenson's hits Sunday were singles. The 24-year-old is slashing .288/.378/.419 with five home runs, 27 RBI and 39 runs scored across 251 plate appearances. He remains the favorite for playing time behind the dish versus left-handed pitching, but he has drawn starts four times versus right-handers in the last eight games.