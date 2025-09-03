Stephenson (thumb) caught two innings of a simulated game Tuesday and will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Stephenson was behind the plate for rehabbing right-hander Chase Burns' (elbow) throwing session as a final test for the thumb guard that's been fitted to his catcher's mitt. The backstop has been on the shelf since Aug. 20 due to a fractured thumb on his left (non-throwing) hand, but since he's been able to catch multiple bullpen sessions in addition to taking batting practice, he shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment. He could be a candidate for activation from the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series with the Mets.