Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Stephenson will exit the lineup for the second time in the four-game series, paving the way for Jose Trevino to receive another turn behind the dish. Though he's striking out at a 33 percent clip dating back to the beginning of July, Stephenson has managed to maintain a .260 batting average during that time while providing three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs in 24 games.

