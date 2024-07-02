The Reds activated Stephenson (personal) from the family medical emergency list.
Stephenson was away from the club for a few days following the birth of his child but is back for the start of its series in New York against the Yankees. Austin Wynns was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
