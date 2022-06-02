Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest with the Nationals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson will take a seat Thursday after starting six straight games, going 6-for-24 with three RBI and four runs over that span. Aramis Garcia will start at catcher and bat eighth in the series opener.
