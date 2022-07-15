Stephenson isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
Stephenson started in the last five games and hit .450 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs. Michael Papierski will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Three hits in win•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set for two more rehab games•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Could return during homestand•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set to start rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Nearing rehab assignment•