Stephenson started at catcher, batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Stephenson's availability to was thrown into doubt after the Reds transferred him from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list. The transfer gave the Reds the option to not activate Stephenson for Tuesday, but the catcher was ready to go.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Rejoins roster•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Transferred to emergency list•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Placed on paternity list•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Double, RBI in return•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Back in lineup Sunday•