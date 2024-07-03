Share Video

Link copied!

Stephenson started at catcher, batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Stephenson's availability to was thrown into doubt after the Reds transferred him from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list. The transfer gave the Reds the option to not activate Stephenson for Tuesday, but the catcher was ready to go.

More News