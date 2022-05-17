Stephenson (head) will catch and bat fifth Tuesday against the Guardians.
Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his mask, but he passed concussion tests. He sat out Sunday but is ready to reclaim his regular role following Monday's scheduled off day.
