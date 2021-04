Stephenson is playing roughly one-third of the time at catcher behind Tucker Barnhart, though manager David Bell suggested that ratio could change later, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson is off to a great start with the bat (5-for-12 with a homer), but so is Barnhart, and Barnhart is the better defensive catcher. As the season progresses, and the Reds face more left-handed starters, Stephenson could work himself into more playing time.