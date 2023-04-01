Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

After a 1-for-4 showing in the opener, Stephenson followed up with two more hits Saturday, including his first extra-base knock of the season. He was in the cleanup spot against lefty Rich Hill just as he was Thursday against right-hander Mitch Keller. However, this time he was at first base, and he will continue to get starts at first occasionally even when Joey Votto (shoulder) returns. The Reds need Stephenson's bat in the lineup.