Stephenson (oblique) showed improvement after being examined by a team doctor Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson, who will open the regular season on the injured list, sustained a left oblique strain during spring training. He's been cleared to begin rotational exercises and is scheduled to undergo another MRI on Wednesday. If the MRI comes back clean, Stephenson can start doing additional exercises, which could include baseball activities. With Stephenson sidelined, Jose Trevino moves into the starting job at catcher with Austin Wynns serving as the backup, if the Reds don't add players from outside the organization in the coming days.