Stephenson will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Though Tucker Barnhart is back behind the plate for the series opener with Pittsburgh, Stephenson may have earned himself a larger share of playing time following a huge game Sunday. Stephenson posted a team-high three hits in the Reds' 12-1 win over the Cardinals, coming around to score three times while also driving in a run. Barnhart's defensive prowess is probably enough to keep him locked in atop the depth chart, but Stephenson's combination of power and on-base skills would likely make him one of the more intriguing fantasy catchers if he can capture a regular role at any point in 2021.