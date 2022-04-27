Stephenson (concussion) is expected to catch a live BP on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson participated in agility drills and ran on the field ahead of Wednesday's game against the Padres. Since the 25-year-old will catch a live BP session from Mike Minor (shoulder) this weekend, manager David Bell indicated that Stephenson could return sometime during the Reds' series in Milwaukee that begins Tuesday.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Participating in agility drills•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Could miss Colorado series•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Day off Friday•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers, plates two in loss•