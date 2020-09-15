site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tyler-stephenson-slugs-game-winning-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Slugs game-winning homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stephenson hit a two-run home run in a pinch-hit at-bat in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Stephenson was called on with a runner on and two outs, and he delivered his second long ball of the 2020 season. Since being called up Sept. 8, he's 3-for-9 with four RBI and a walk.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read