Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

He hit an RBI single in the third inning, then crushed an 86 MPH changeup to center field for a seventh-inning home run. Stephenson has provided some solid production as Cincinnati's backup catcher, as he's hitting .313 with 12 RBI in 67 at-bats since the beginning of July. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .282/.372/.419.