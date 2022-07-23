Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St, Louis.
Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
