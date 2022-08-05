Stephenson underwent surgery Thursday to stabilize the fracture in his right clavicle,C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosecrans, the procedure is designed to alleviate some of the pain and discomfort in Stephenson's right shoulder, but his timeline for a return shouldn't be affected. The Reds placed Stephenson on the 60-day injured list earlier this week, making him ineligible to return until at least the final two weeks of the season.