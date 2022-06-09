Stephenson sustained a fractured right thumb during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks and will likely miss 4-to-6 weeks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson had a strong start to the 2022 season, slashing .305/.361/.468 with five home runs, 31 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base over 42 games. He missed a week and a half earlier in the season due to a concussion but will likely face an absence of at least a month due to his thumb injury. Aramis Garcia should serve as the Reds' primary catcher in Stephenson's absence, while the team will presumably call up another backstop from the minors as well.