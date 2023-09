Stephenson went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's loss against the Cubs.

Stephenson put the Reds ahead 4-3 in the second inning with a two-run blast off Jameson Taillon. It's Stephenson's 11th homer of the year, setting a new career high, and his third in his last 13 games. Overall, the 27-year-old catcher is slashing .252/.333/.382 with 51 runs scored and 47 RBI this season.