Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rays.
Stephenson took Shane Baz deep as part of the Reds' seven-run third frame. He's gone 5-for-9 in two games since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list. The 25-year-old improved his season slash line to .320/.372/.493 with six home runs and 33 RBI through 164 plate appearances. Since the start of June, Stephenson is 14-for-35 (.400) with four extra-base hits in nine games.
