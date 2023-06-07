Stephenson went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Stephenson recorded base knocks in the first, seventh and ninth innings, however, his two RBI came from his hit in the opening frame. Tuesday was hist first multi-hit game since May 27 and his second effort with three hits this year. The 26-year-old has just 15 extra-base hits in 238 plate appearances this year, leading to a .105 ISO, which is currently in the bottom 20 of the league among all qualified hitters. He now owns a slash line of .246/.332/.351 with three homers, 24 RBI, 26 runs and a 24:66 BB:K.