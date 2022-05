Stephenson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Pirates. He also struck out once.

Stephenson opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second and extended the Reds' lead to 2-0 with a solo shot in the fourth. Over his last three games, Stephenson has eight hits, seven RBI and four runs scored.