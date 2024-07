The Reds transferred Stephenson (personal) from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list Monday.

Stephenson had been away for the last three games while on the paternity list. By rule, players can miss 3-to-7 days while on the family medical emergency list, whereas he would have to be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees had he remained on the paternity list. Luke Maile and Austin Wynns will handle catching duties for Cincinnati while Stephenson is away.