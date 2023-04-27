Stephenson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Stephenson scored the first run in Wednesday's contest, doubling to lead off the second inning before scoring on a Henry Ramos triple. Stephenson, who served as Cincinnati's DH in the win, has gone 9-for-26 with three doubles in his last eight contests. The 26-year-old catcher has yet to homer this year, though he's still slashing a robust .286/.381/.345 with 10 runs and 10 RBI through 97 plate appearances. While Stephenson is the Reds' primary catcher, he should see a fair amount of time at DH and first base to keep his bat in the lineup while ensuring he stays healthy following an injury-hampered 2022 campaign.