Stephenson (thumb) is expected to have his cast removed within the next few days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Depending on the feedback he receives from his surgeon once the cast is removed, Stephenson could be able to resume light baseball activities by next week. The 25-year-old was projected to miss around 4-to-6 weeks when he first fractured his thumb June 9, and that timeline is still believed to be in place.