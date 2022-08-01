Stephenson will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

It was announced earlier in the day that Stephenson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, and that was simply a precursor to the latest update on his status. It's unclear exactly how long Stephenson will need to recover from the procedure, but he will not be eligible to be activated from the injured list until Sept. 21.