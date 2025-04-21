Stephenson (oblique) worked out with Triple-A Louisville this weekend and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson has been on the 10-day injured list since late in spring training and hasn't played in a game since mid-March. That length of absence suggests he'll require a significant amount of at-bats before rejoining the Reds roster. Maybe 20-to-30 at-bats over a week. As a comparison, the Rangers' Wyatt Langford missed the minimum 10 days and returned Sunday from a less-severe oblique injury after only six at-bats (two games).