X-rays on Stephenson's right hand came back clean Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and remained in the game. He apparently had at least some lingering effects, however, as he got X-rays after the contest. The team may give him an extra day of rest during its weekend series against the Cubs, but Stephenson appears to have avoided serious injury.