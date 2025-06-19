Lewis is batting .348/.392/.461 with five extra-base hits, 11 steals, 11 RBI and 19 runs scored over 21 games in the Arizona Complex League.

The Reds selected Lewis with the 51st overall pick in 2024 and are giving him a taste of the ACL before exposing him to full-season ball. That appears to be a good thing for the 19-year-old Lewis, as noted by Keith Law of The Athletic, who feels he could be a top-75 prospect now and in the top 30 by next winter. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has played exclusively at shortstop for the ACL Reds, but he could profile at another infield position if short doesn't work out.