Littell did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks over 5.2 innings against St. Louis. He struck out three.

Littell ran out of steam Monday, giving up three of his four runs in the sixth inning before being pulled. Since being dealt at the trade deadline, he hasn't replicated his Tampa Bay form, where he logged a 3.58 ERA across 22 starts and 133.1 innings, instead posting a 4.74 ERA over eight starts and 43.2 frames with Cincinnati.