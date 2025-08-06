Littell (9-8) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Littell shined in his Reds debut, fanning a season-high eight and delivering his second start of season with at least seven innings while surrendering one run or fewer. The 29-year-old right-hander generated 16 whiffs on the evening, and his streak of starts with at least five frames was also extended to 20 on Tuesday. There may be some concerns regarding his fantasy appeal when he needs to work from homer-friendly Great American Ball Park, as Littell has served up an MLB-high 27 home runs, but his next appearance is slated for this weekend in Pittsburgh. Through 140.1 innings, Littell has a 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 97:23 K.