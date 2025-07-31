The Rays traded Littell to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for Brian Van Belle and Adam Serwinowski, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Immediately after throwing five shutout innings against the Yankees on Wednesday, Littell will now pack his bags and head to Cincinnati. The 29-year-old owns a 3.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 133.1 innings following his latest showing and will give the Reds' rotation a nice boost as the team pushes for a spot in the postseason.