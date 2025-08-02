Littell is listed as the Reds' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

After making his final start for the Rays this past Wednesday before being dealt to the Reds later that evening, Littell will be taking the hill on five days' rest for his Cincinnati debut. Right-hander Hunter Greene (groin) has already completed two rehab starts and could be activated from the injured list in the next week or two, but his return is unlikely to dislodge Littell from the rotation, given how well he had been pitching for the Rays this season. Over his 22 starts with Tampa Bay, Littell spun a 3.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 133.1 innings, though he had served up a MLB-high 26 home runs.