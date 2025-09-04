Littell allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Littell was hurt by the long ball Wednesday, with all five runs charged to the right-hander coming on four homers. Littell's given up seven home runs in his last three starts (14.1 innings) -- he sports a 4.78 ERA in six starts (32 innings) with the Reds after posting a 3.58 mark in 22 outings (133.1 innings) with Tampa Bay. Littell is currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road his next time out.