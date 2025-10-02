Littell took the loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two without a walk over 3.1 innings.

The Reds staked Littell to a two-run lead before he took the mound, but he ultimately gave the lead back with three runs allowed over the third and fourth innings. Littell was lifted after 52 pitches -- an understandably quick hook from manager Terry Francona with the season on the line. Littell served up 36 home runs during the regular season, second most in the majors, but he nonetheless managed a highly respectable 3.81 and 1.10 WHIP over 186.2 innings between Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is a free agent this winter.