The Rockies called up Amador from Double-A Hartford, and he' starting at second base and batting eighth Sunday at St. Louis.

The 21-year-old is taking the roster spot of Brendan Rodgers (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Amador is one of the organization's top prospects, and he'll make his MLB debut without seeing action at the Triple-A level. Amador's .666 OPS in 208 plate appearances for Hartford this season isn't encouraging, though he carried a hot bat over his past nine games and had a .359/.422/.846 slash line with six home runs and six stolen bases.