Amador will be recalled from Double-A Hartford, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports Saturday.

With Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) on his way to the 10-day injured list, Amador will get his first crack at big-league action. The 21-year-old hasn't made it past Double-A yet and although he owns a .194 batting average this season at Hartford, Amador is 14-for-39 (.359) with six home runs and six stolen bases in his last nine games. He figures to share playing time with Alan Trejo at second base.