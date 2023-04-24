Trejo will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game in Cleveland, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

With the Rockies phasing the slumping Elehuris Montero out of a regular role of late before optioning him to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Trejo looks to be the main beneficiary from a playing-time perspective. Ryan McMahon has shifted over from second base to serve as the replacement for Montero at third base, leaving the keystone open for Trejo. The 26-year-old will collect his sixth start in seven games Monday, but with a .237 average to go with no home runs or steals in 40 plate appearances on the season, Trejo has offered little to get excited about for fantasy purposes.