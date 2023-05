Trejo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Brewers.

Trejo came to bat with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning and delivered a bases-clearing double. He added a single later in the game to record his first multi-hit effort since April 10. Trejo has been operating as Colorado's everyday second baseman since April 18, though he's hit just .195 with six RBI and two runs scored across 41 at-bats in that span.