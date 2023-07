Trejo went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over Washington.

Trejo had a near-perfect day at the plate, highlighted by the seventh inning where he doubled and scored a run. It was his first multi-hit game since May 26; in 14 games between then and Monday, he posted a .583 OPS with 12 strikeouts in 33 at-bats. Trejo improved his season slash line to .256/.291/.353 with 11 extra-base hits and 15 runs scored through 142 plate appearances.