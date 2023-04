Trejo went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI in a 7-4 win against St. Louis on Monday.

Trejo started his fourth game of the campaign and more than doubled his season hit tally with the three-single performance. The 26-year-old knocked in a run with a single in the fourth inning and repeated the feat in the sixth. Trejo hadn't knocked in or scored any runs coming into Monday, so he's not much of a fantasy asset at the moment.