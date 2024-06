Trejo will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Trejo will crack the starting nine for the first time since May 24 while everyday second baseman Brendan Rodgers gets a day out of the field and serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Though he's been on the active roster since Opening Day, Trejo has made just 12 starts in 58 games and has logged only 34 plate appearances.