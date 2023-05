Trejo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Trejo started at second base in each of the last three games and went 5-for-10 with three doubles, a walk, two RBI, a run and a stolen base, but he still looks as though he'll be limited to a utility infield role. Harold Castro is back at his normal spot at the keystone Sunday after previously starting in the outfield during the past two contests.