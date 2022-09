Trejo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Trejo looks as though he'll get a look as Colorado's everyday shortstop after Jose Iglesias (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 26-year-old will pick up his fourth consecutive start at the position after going 4-for-9 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run over the previous three contests.