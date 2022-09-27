site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-alan-trejo-steps-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Alan Trejo: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trejo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Trejo started seven straight games but will take a seat Tuesday after he posted a .655 OPS during that span. Garrett Hampson will start at the keystone and bat ninth in the series opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read