Trejo will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres.

The arrival of top prospect Ezequiel Tovar in the big leagues has ended Trejo's run as Colorado's primary shortstop, but Brendan Rodgers' (hamstring) recent move to the injured list has opened up an everyday role for Trejo at the keystone. He'll be making his third straight start at the position after he had manned shortstop each of the prior four contests.